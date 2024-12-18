President: Rules Of Game Defined By Results Of World War II No Longer Work
12/18/2024 5:12:06 AM
“We and Türkiye annually conduct more than 10 joint exercises –
half in Azerbaijan and half in Türkiye. In fact, we have achieved a
high degree of operability of military operations. Of course, this
is an important factor for stability in the Caucasus.”
Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev
said this during his interview with Dmitry Kiselev, Director
General of the“Rossiya Segodnya” International News Agency.
“Because today's world, and the way events are unfolding, is
further evidence that the world has changed dramatically. The
realities that were created, and the rules of the game defined by
the results of World War II, no longer work. Even global actors are
not hiding this,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.
