عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President: Rules Of Game Defined By Results Of World War II No Longer Work

President: Rules Of Game Defined By Results Of World War II No Longer Work


12/18/2024 5:12:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We and Türkiye annually conduct more than 10 joint exercises – half in Azerbaijan and half in Türkiye. In fact, we have achieved a high degree of operability of military operations. Of course, this is an important factor for stability in the Caucasus.”

Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev said this during his interview with Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of the“Rossiya Segodnya” International News Agency.

“Because today's world, and the way events are unfolding, is further evidence that the world has changed dramatically. The realities that were created, and the rules of the game defined by the results of World War II, no longer work. Even global actors are not hiding this,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

MENAFN18122024000195011045ID1109006430


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search