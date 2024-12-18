S. Korea Pres. Ignores Summons For Questioning

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol failed to appear before the Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) on Wednesday, ignoring a summons for questioning over his short-lived imposition of martial law, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Yoon had been asked by a joint investigation team made up of the CIO, the and the Defense Ministry's investigation unit to appear at the CIO's office in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, at 10 a.m. (0100 GMR) Wednesday.

Yoon faces charges of inciting an insurrection through his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 and has been suspended from duty pending the Constitutional Court's trial on his impeachment by the National Assembly.

Multiple attempts to deliver the summons to Yoon failed earlier this week after the presidential office refused to accept it or sent the mail back. CIO chief Oh Dong-woon told the National Assembly's legislation committee Tuesday that the summons was being declined "deliberately" and that his agency would swiftly take "lawful" steps in response. The CIO is also considering whether to issue a second summons.

The prosecution, which is conducting a parallel investigation into the martial law case, has separately asked Yoon to appear for questioning Saturday after he defied an earlier summons Sunday.

The prosecution's questioning will likely be put on hold for now, however, after the prosecution agreed Wednesday to transfer its investigation of Yoon to the CIO to prevent overlaps, the report added. (end)

