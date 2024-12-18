Salesmanago Partners With Prestashop To Expand AI-Driven Customer Engagement Reach To European Ecommerce Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) partnership follows SALESmanago's recent of Leadoo, as the company furthers its European Customer Engagement expansion

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SALESmanago , the SaaS powerhouse with over 3,000 customers, has announced a strategic channel partnership with PrestaShop , one of Europe's most widely used eCommerce platforms which enables over 300,000 businesses to create and customise stores. The partnership supports SALESmanago's mission to help eCommerce companies drive personalised customer engagement and maximise ROI through seamless integrations as well as advanced AI-driven tools.The collaboration will provide PrestaShop merchants access to SALESmanago's Customer Engagement Platform capabilities-empowering them to enhance customer experiences. Leveraging AI-driven personalisation commerce, businesses will have the ability to deliver relevant and impactful customer interactions, accelerating growth with real-time insights.Through this partnership, SALESmanago will extend its reach to a global network of merchants-providing access to its unique Growth Framework and AI innovations tailored for the eCommerce sector."Partnering with PrestaShop reinforces our mission to empower marketers with the tools they need to create outstanding customer experiences and accelerate time to value," said Jody Clark, CRO at SALESmanago.“We will initially focus this partnership on mutually strong markets such as Spain, Italy and Poland to ensure many more merchants will be able to scale efficiently, leverage powerful AI tools, and stay ahead in a competitive landscape. This is the first of several strategic relationships to further build SALESmanago's eCommerce growth ecosystem."Amy Workman, Head of Global BtoC & BtoB Partnerships at PrestaShop, adds:“Our partnership with SALESmanago demonstrates our commitment to equipping merchants with the most innovative tools in the industry. Together, we are enabling businesses to transform customer engagement and achieve measurable results.”

