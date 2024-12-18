Moscow arrests Uzbekistan national for killing Russian general

(MENAFN) Russian detectives arrested a 29 years old individual from Uzbekistan in relation with Tuesday's murder of a general in Moscow, an assault in a residential block for which Ukraine claimed credit.



Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was murdered by an explosive device that shows to have been located in a parked scooter and activated by remote control, Russian state-affiliated TASS stated. The explosion also murdered an assistant which was with him.



Kirillov was the chief of Russia's radiation, chemical and biological protection troops. Sources stated to ABC News that the Security Service of Ukraine was behind the murdering. Kirillov is the most senior Russian army official murdered by Ukraine.



The individual had been hired by Ukrainian intelligence officials, Russian police declared as they stated the arrest. "On their instructions, he arrived in Moscow and received an improvised explosive device," police announced. "He placed it on an electric scooter, which he parked at the entrance of the apartment building where Igor Kirillov lived."



MENAFN18122024000045016953ID1109005932