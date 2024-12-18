NPCI Empowers Citizens by Promoting Awareness Against ‘Digital Arrest’ Frauds

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru – December 17, 2024: Digital payments are now accessible nationwide, driving India towards a digital-first economy. They offer both security and convenience. However, it's crucial to use digital payments safely and avoid online scams. Early identification of potential scams helps protect you and your loved ones, fostering a safer, less-cash economy, for everyone.



What is digital arrest?



Online scams are becoming more sophisticated, with 'Digital Arrest' scams being a prime example. In these scams, fraudsters pretend to be law enforcement officials, tricking victims into sending money or sharing personal information by making up fake legal cases involving victim or their family member. They initiate contact through phone calls and then switch to video calls using platforms like WhatsApp or Skype. Victims are threatened with a digital arrest warrant for alleged financial misconduct or other legal violations. Under fear, victims often give in, resulting in financial loss and the risk of identity theft.



How to Identify Potential ‘digital arrest’ scam:



• Unexpected Contact from ‘Officials’: Be cautious if someone claims to be from government agencies like the police, CBI, income tax officers, or customs agents, contacts you. Be cautious especially if they claim urgent legal action is being initiated or warranted. They might allege that you or one of your family members is involved in a serious crime like money laundering, tax evasion, or drug trafficking.

• Fear-Based Language and Urgency: Scammers may request video calls, disguising themselves in police uniforms, using government logos, or creating official-sounding background noise to appear legitimate. They often threaten arrest or immediate legal action, demanding a quick response and using legal terms to sound convincing. In some cases, they create a police station-like setup to further convince victims of their credibility.

• Request for Sensitive Information or Payment: Scammers may ask for personal information or demand large sums of money, promising that this will clear up your involvement in the alleged crime. They may also coerce you to transfer money to their account until the investigation is complete. Terms like “clearing your name”, “assisting with the investigation”, or “refundable security deposit/escrow account” might be used by them to persuade you into transferring money to specified bank accounts or UPI IDs.



Practical Steps to Stay Protected:



• Pause and Verify: If you receive unexpected calls or messages about legal issues, take a moment to verify. Stay calm, as scammers rely on fear and urgency. Real government and law enforcement agencies will never ask for money or investigate cases through phone or video calls. Always confirm the caller's identity and consult trusted sources before taking any action.

• Use Support Channels: Report suspicious numbers to the national cybercrime helpline by dialing 1930 or the Department of Telecommunication (

• Record and Report: Save messages, take screenshots and document interactions. This can help authorities if you need to file a report.







