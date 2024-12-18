Hayatna: An Emirati brand upholding regional values

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) Dubai, UAE , 17th of December, Hayatna: Proudly UAE-born, Dedicated to Serving the Sultanate of Oman



Hayatna, a 100% Emirati-owned brand, proudly celebrates the shared history, values, and connections between the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman. With deep respect for the region’s traditions and aspirations, Hayatna offers a diverse range of products crafted to cater to the unique needs of Omani families, reflecting the unity and strength shared by nations within the GCC.



Proudly Emirati, Serving Omani Families

“Hayatna is proudly an Emirati brand, created with a vision to serve families across the Sultanate of Oman and the wider region,” said Mr Joseph Abdo, CEO of Emirates Food Industries (EFI). “Our products are made with care, showcasing the best of local expertise while meeting world-class standards of quality and nutrition. We deeply value our strong relationships with retailers and consumers in Oman and remain committed to supporting health and well-being across the Sultanate.”

Hayatna’s production facilities, based in the UAE, are among the most advanced in the region. With over 7,000 Holstein cows and state-of-the-art dairy farms, the brand produces more than 45 million litres of fresh milk annually. This ensures consistent quality, reliability, and a focus on regional food security, benefitting the entire GCC community.



Commitment to Truth and Transparency

Hayatna is a wholly Emirati enterprise. Its operations, ownership, and values are firmly founded in the values and shared heritage of the region.



To address these misunderstandings, Hayatna is working closely with distributors, retailers, and stakeholders in the Sultanate of Oman to ensure clarity and transparency. As part of its commitment, Hayatna is also exploring legal action to stop the spread of false information while reaffirming its dedication to the region’s well-being.



Sustainability and Innovation Aligned with Regional Values

Hayatna employs sustainable practices, including water recycling, solar energy utilization, and waste reduction initiatives, aligning with the GCC’s vision for sustainable development.



“Every product we create embodies the essence of the region’s aspirations,” said Mr. Mazen Alrefae, COO of EFI. “From fresh dairy products to innovative beverages like Vitamin & Collagen Drinks, each bottle and carton reflects our commitment to quality, innovation, and regional values.”



A Shared Vision for the Future

Hayatna’s diverse product range—including fresh milk, juices, kefir, and Icelandic Skyr—is thoughtfully crafted to meet the evolving lifestyles of residents in the Sultanate of Oman and across the GCC. By combining tradition with innovation, Hayatna is proud to contribute to a more sustainable and secure food system for the region.



With its dedication to authenticity and quality, Hayatna invites families in the Sultanate of Oman to explore its entire range, which symbolises the unity, progress, and values of our region.



About Emirates Food Industries

Emirates Food Industries (EFI) is one of the leading food, dairy and agricultural companies in the UAE. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EFI has extensive manufacturing, logistics and distribution operations across the UAE. EFI has diversified interests in the agricultural, animal feed, dairy and food sectors, and the EFI Group comprises more than 10 companies. EFI plays a key role in the UAE Food Security Agenda.



The EFI Group includes the following agribusinesses and companies:

● National Dairy Factory (Hayatna)

● National Feed and Flour Production and Marketing Co. (NFFPM), a leading animal feed producer and distributor.

● National Dairy Farms (NDF) and Masaken Dairy Farms (MDF), two of the largest standalone dairy farms in the UAE.

● National Bags Factory, a leading Polypropylene bags manufacturer.

● Al Rawdah Veterinary Clinics (RVC)





