UNSC Calls For Political Transtion In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The UN Security Council (UNSC) called for executing a process in Syria, in accordance with the council's number 2254.

In a statement during a meeting on the situation in Syria late Tuesday, the UNSC member-states affirmed their support for the efforts of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, to facilitate the Syrian-led political process in the country.

They reiterated their commitment to Syria's and independence, calling on all countries to respect these standards.

Meanwhile, they underlined the need to prevent terrorist groups, mainly the so-called Islamic State (IS) from entering Syria. Moreover, the countries called on Syria to commit to the UNSC resolutions on non-conventional weapons.

The UNSC also called all factions to refrain from any actions that could threaten the security and stability of the country, affirming their support to the work of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

The UNSC resolution number 2254/2015 had set a timetable for political transition in Syria, forming a government that includes all factions, setting a new constitution and holding transparent elections under the supervision of the UN. (end)

