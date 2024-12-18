J&K Bank Opens New Branch At Rahain In Samba

MLA (Ramgarh) Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal inaugurated the branch in the presence of DGM & Zonal Head (Kathua) Sanjeev Kumar, Cluster Head (Samba) Sanjay Belowo, and DDC Member Asha Rani amid a gathering of valuable customers, prominent citizens, local residents and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal expressed his gratitude to J&K Bank for addressing the demand of the people of the border area by opening a branch equipped with all modern facilities. He congratulated the local residents, emphasizing that the branch would cater to their diverse banking needs, significantly benefiting the people living in surrounding areas.

Commending the Bank's role in the economic development of the region, he remarked,

“J&K Bank's efforts in expanding its presence across the region are commendable, as it brings banking services right to the doorsteps of people living in far-flung and border areas also.”

Reiterating the Bank's commitment to empowering people, Zonal Head said,

“J&K Bank remains steadfast in its resolve to support the people of this region in their financial needs leading to their social upliftment and employment generation. This branch is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and will provide world-class banking services to the local population and will further boost the economic growth of this area.”

After the inauguration, the dignitaries along with Zonal Head interacted with the local residents and customers. The participants expressed their gratitude to the Bank for commissioning the banking touch-point and assured their full support and cooperation in strengthening the Bank's business in the region.

