Dec 18
1990 -- Having failed to invalidate the Kuwaiti identity, the Iraqi occupiers declared extending grace period for substituting the Kuwaiti identity cards.
2000 -- State of Kuwait joined the Arab Business Council (ABC), founded in Cairo for boosting investments and trade among Arab countries.
2002 -- Seaside Marina Mall was opened. construction of 60,000-sq-m mall cost approximately KD 50 million.
2004 -- Kuwait Airways celebrated its 50th anniversary, honoring personalities who witnessed its development - namely Amir sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah - who was serving as minister of finance at the time of foundation.
2005 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree forming Wataniya Airways as a shareholding company, with a KD 50 million capital.
2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) offered a loan valued at seven million Kuwaiti dinars to Cote d'Ivoire for financing a water project.
2014 -- Kuwait Airways took delivery of A320 plane as part of a deal with Airbus to upgrade its fleet.
2015 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.
2021 -- Kuwaiti ophthalmologist Dr. Khaled Al-Sabti performed two critical surgeries via live video in front of internationally renowned opthalmologists in Italy. (end)
