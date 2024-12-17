French President Macron Thanks PM Modi For India's Support After Cyclone Chido Hit Mayotte

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Dec 18 (IANS) French President Emmanuel expressed gratitude to Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday after India extended its support in the aftermath of Cyclone Chido, a devastating storm that struck the French archipelago of Mayotte on Saturday.

According to Meteo-France, Cyclone Chido was the strongest storm to hit Mayotte in more than 90 years.

The catastrophic winds flattened entire neighbourhoods, destroyed electrical grids, and caused significant damage to critical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and the airport's control tower.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier conveyed his condolences, stating, "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. I am confident that under President Emmanuel Macron's leadership, France will overcome this tragedy with resilience and resolve. India stands in solidarity with France and is ready to extend all possible assistance."

Responding to PM Modi's message, President Macron wrote on social media platform X, "Thank you for your thoughts and support, dear Narendra Modi."

Cyclone Chido, a Category 4 storm, wreaked havoc as it swept through the southwestern Indian Ocean over the weekend.

The cyclone first impacted northern Madagascar before intensifying rapidly and making landfall in Mayotte with wind speeds exceeding 220 km per hour (136 miles per hour).

The storm, which affected the archipelago of more than 300,000 residents, continued its destructive path into northern Mozambique, where it caused additional damage before gradually weakening.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou remarked, "Everyone understands that this was a cyclone that was unexpectedly violent," during an inter-ministerial meeting.

The cyclone's toll has been staggering, with officials fearing that fatalities could be in the thousands.

According to Prefect Francois-Xavier Bieuville, "I think there will definitely be several hundred, perhaps we will come close to a thousand or even several thousand" deaths, as reported by broadcaster Mayotte la Premiere."

Initial reports confirmed at least 11 deaths, but the numbers are expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) expressed concern on Tuesday over the fate of more than 200 of its volunteers feared missing in Mayotte, a French Indian Ocean territory, after Cyclone Chido devastated the islands.

"Winds of up to 220 km/h caused by Cyclone Chido have devastated the French overseas territory of Mayotte. It's feared that more than 200 ... volunteers are missing," IFRC said on X.