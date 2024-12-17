OAS Acknowledges US$55M In Voluntary Contributions

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) on Tuesday acknowledged the US$55 million in voluntary contributions made by the United States, through its permanent mission, to the programs and projects the Organization implemented in 2024.

In a ceremony held at OAS headquarters in Washington, DC, OAS secretary general Luis Almagro and US permanent representative Francisco Mora highlighted the principles and values shared by both the OAS and the US, which has led to deep ties and cooperation on the four pillars of the Organization: democracy, human rights, integral development and multidimensional security.

Several Member States' permanent representatives and high officials within the General Secretariat attended the meeting.

Ambassador Mora specifically highlighted the“unique ability of the Organization of American States to convene diverse stakeholders – including government leaders, civil society, private sector representatives, and academia,” which“makes it an especially effective regional implementor” and“a vital platform for impactful and sustainable regional initiatives”.“My government views the OAS as a cornerstone in promoting democracy, human rights, economic development, and security in our hemisphere. And don't take my word for it: year after year, we demonstrate this commitment not only with our words but with our dollars. It is my sincere hope that our partnerships continue in the years to come. I truly believe that this Organization's work is an essential part of promoting the stability and prosperity of our region,” he added.

For his part, secretary general Almagro emphasized that,“The United States has played a significant role in supporting initiatives that strengthen democracy in the Americas, consistently demonstrating a deep commitment to the shared values and principles that unite us in this hemisphere.”

“This ongoing support has been vital in fostering democratic governance across the region. These values guide our collaborative efforts and underscore the importance of multilateralism and collective action in addressing the challenges we face. The key to all of this is our shared faith in democracy and rule of law, that is why I believe that the partnership between the OAS and the United States Mission is a cornerstone of our efforts to build a better future for the Americas”, he concluded.

The voluntary contributions of the United States during 2024 supported a variety of projects and initiatives being undertaken by the OAS, including electoral observation and special missions; the Voluntary Group for Follow-up on the Inter-American Democratic Charter; the Summits of the Americas Secretariat; the work of the OAS Commissioner to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism; the work of the OAS Inter-American Committee against Terrorism (CICTE) to promote cybersecurity in the Hemisphere; women's empowerment and leadership through the Inter-American Commission of Women; the activities of the OAS LGBTI+ core group as its chair; engagement between the OAS and civil society organizations; efforts on Haiti; the reactivation of the Inter-American Social Protection Network; and education on democratic values; the Americas Competitiveness Exchange (ACE) and the Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) initiatives, among other initiatives.

