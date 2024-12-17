Indigenized Energy Names Lorilee J. Morsette As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Accomplished Leader Brings Expertise in Finance and Tribal Governance

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigenized Energy, a Native-led organization building sustainable solar systems with Tribes nationwide, has announced the appointment of Lorilee J. Morsette, MS, THRP

as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Morsette previously served as President of National Accounts for Tribal Markets at Mutual of America Group and led HR operations for nearly 600 employees at the Nisqually Indian Tribe in Olympia, Washington.

As COO, Morsette will oversee program delivery, finance, human resources, technology, and will ensure operational excellence. The newly created COO role is integral to scaling the organization's impact in 2025 and beyond. In April, Indigenized Energy, along with its partners the MHA Nation-Three Affiliated Tribes and the Tribal Renewal Energy Coalition, were awarded $135.5M in Solar for All funding by the EPA.

Morsette said, "Joining Indigenized Energy allows me to combine my expertise in financial services with my deep commitment to advancing opportunities for Native Americans. Our community's strength lies in our autonomy, and Indigenized Energy stands as a beacon of hope towards that goal. Together, we are Native-led, driven by our shared values, and contributing to a future where all voices and spirits thrive."

Morsette's leadership adds depth to Indigenized Energy's executive team, which already excels in solar technology and tribal relations. Her presence is a milestone for Native women in leadership: women hold only 15% of C-suite roles in the finance sector and 18% in the solar industry, with Native American women representing a fraction of these figures.

Cody Two Bears, Founder and CEO of Indigenized Energy said, "If we wrote a COO job description that called for expertise in corporate finance, management, Tribal governance, and values that align seamlessly with our own, and then looked for a Native American woman, we never would have found that. We cast a wider net and fortunately, connected with Lorilee at a time when she was open to a bold new leadership opportunity. Her appointment is a testament to the right timing and shared vision. I have no doubt."

About Indigenized Energy

With a mission focused on developing innovative and practical energy solutions, Indigenized Energy endeavors to support tribal autonomy, economic development, and environmental stewardship through clean energy initiatives. Indigenized Energy is registered as a charitable corporation in North Dakota and is a fiscally sponsored project of Mission Edge San Diego, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in San Diego. Our Federal Tax ID # 27-2938491.

SOURCE Indigenized Energy

