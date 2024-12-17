African Development Bank Group To Build State-Of-The-Art Headquarters In Abidjan

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) AFRICA – The African Development Group's boards of directors approved on Monday, the proposal by the bank's management to construct a modern, state-of-the-art building to host its headquarters in Côte d'Ivoire's commercial capital, Abidjan.

The executive directors unanimously approved the proposal, stating it was important for the bank to maintain its strong presence in Abidjan and to invest in a work environment that supports the well-being of its staff.

The president of the African Development Bank Group and chairman of the boards of directors, Dr Akinwumi Adesina applauded the decision of the boards of directors, terming the decision“historic for the staff of the bank, for the bank itself, for Cote d'Ivoire and for Africa, as it sends a clear message that the African Development Bank, as Africa's premier financial institution, deserves a headquarters befitting its global reputation.”

“This is a great day for the African Development Bank Group. It marks the realization of a vision I had when I was elected as president in 2015 to work to put in place a suitable headquarters building for the Bank in Abidjan. This is to reflect our collective aspiration to enhance our overall business operations, staff and Board welfare, world-class workplace experience, enhanced productivity of the bank, as we accelerate the development of Africa,” said Adesina.

The new headquarters building will also provide enhanced facilities to receive and interact with its shareholders and stakeholders while aligning the Bank's work environment with its commitment to green growth, energy efficiency and safety.

The dean of the bank group's boards of directors Adama Koné, who is the executive director representing Cote d'Ivoire on the boards of directors, presented the approved title deed for the site by the government to Dr Adesina.

Dr Adesina expressed gratitude to president Alassane Ouattara of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire and the government of Cote d'Ivoire for their strong support of the bank while noting:

“The decision taken today by our boards of directors shows the bank is here to stay permanently in Cote d'Ivoire, our home, for today and in the future. We look forward to the strong support of the government of Cote d'Ivoire as we embark on this historic landmark project.”

