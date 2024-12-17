Lumen Joins With Prometheus

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Prometheus Hyperscale has chosen Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) to connect its energy-efficient data centers to meet growing AI data demands. Lumen services will help Prometheus with the rapid growth in AI, big data, and cloud computing as they address the critical environmental challenges faced by the AI industry.

Prometheus Hyperscale, known for pioneering sustainability in the hyperscale data center industry, is deploying a Lumen Private Connectivity FabricSM solution, including new network routes built with Lumen next generation wavelength services and Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) services with Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection on top. This expanded network will enable high-density compute in Prometheus facilities to deliver scalable and efficient data center solutions while maintaining their commitment to renewable energy and carbon neutrality. Lumen networking technology will provide the low-latency, high-performance infrastructure critical to meet the demands of AI workloads, from training to inference, across Prometheus' flagship facility in Wyoming and four future data centers in the western U.S.

"What Prometheus Hyperscale is doing in the data center industry is unique and innovative, and we want to innovate alongside of them," said Ashley Haynes-Gaspar, Lumen EVP and chief revenue officer. "We're proud to partner with Prometheus Hyperscale in supporting the next generation of sustainable AI infrastructure. Our Private Connectivity Fabric solution was designed with scalability and security to drive AI innovation while aligning with Prometheus' ambitious sustainability goals."

LUMN shares lost 20 cents, or 3.2%, to $6.02.

