UNHCR: Regime Change Doesn't Mean End Of Syria's Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Director for the Middle East and North Africa Rema Imseis emphasized on Tuesday that recent change in Syria does not mean the end of the country's ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, Imseis highlighted that over 90 percent of Syria's population lives below the poverty line with many dependent on humanitarian aid for survival.

"The situation remains dire with more than seven million Syrians displaced internally, and large parts of the countryآ's infrastructure destroyed due to 14 years of civil war," Imseis said.

The UNHCR Director also noted that more than one million people have been displaced within Syria over the past three weeks, the majority of them women and children.

She also reported that UNHCR expected one more million Syrians to return to their homes in the next eight months.

She reported the return of thousands of Syrian refugees, particularly from Turkey and Lebanon, even though the country is still facing challenges.

Imseis expressed hope that recent developments could eventually end the biggest displacement crisis in the world, stressing that significant hurdles remain for both Syrians inside the country and those returning from abroad.

"We continue to provide assistance to local communities in areas where security has improved," she said.

"More than 80pct of UNHCR community centers, including in Damascus, Aleppo, Hama and Homs are now operational again." Imseis also underscored the importance of international support for Syriaآ's recovery. "We need to transition from humanitarian aid to early recovery and reconstruction allowing Syrians to rebuild their lives and become self-sufficient," she added.

Commenting on recent decisions by several western countries to suspend asylum applications for Syrians and encourage their return, Imseis called on governments to respect the principle of non-refoulement, urging them to allow time for an on-the-ground assessment of the situation before making any decisions about returns.

"The right to access asylum must be preserved," she said, urging states to remain patient on whether it is safe for refugees to return. (end) imk

