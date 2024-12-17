BTC/USD Signal Today - 17/12: BTC At $107K (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 5th December produced a profitable long trade triggered by the bullish rejection of the support level at $94,735's BTC/USD Signals
Risk 0.50% per trade. Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday.
Long Trade Ideas
Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $105,530, $103,380, or $102,581. Placethe stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the
price action
that occurs at the given levels.
BTC/USD Analysis
I wrote in my previous BTC/USD forecast almost two weeks ago that the price action was looking bullish after breaking up and seeming to hold above $100,000.
This was a good call, as the price began its firm rise that day completing the successful bullish breakout above that big round number to new all-time high prices.
The price consolidated for several days, but has begun to breakout again to new highs, overcoming $105,000 and even trading above $107,000 a few hours ago.
The price has printed new higher support levels during this bullish run, with the nearest support level above $105,000 which is a bullish sign.
The price has been trading in blue sky and remains close to the record high it made during yesterday's New York session at $107,821.
All the signs are bullish, so I will be happy to enter a new long trade if we get a bullish bounce at any of the three nearby support levels, especially $105,530.
There is nothing of high importance due today regarding Bitcoin. Concerning the US Dollar, there will be a release of Retail Sales data at 1:30pm London time.
Concerning the US Dollar, there will be a release of Retail Sales data at 1:30pm London time.
