EDITH: Award-winning documentary available on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) follows the successful attempt to climb the world's highest volcano in a extraordinary Porsche 911

Atlanta, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta . An award-winning documentary following a very special Porsche 911 named 'Edith' is now available on Prime via Prime Video Direct in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The film,“EDITH: Porsche's Volcano Ascent” – a project four and a half years in the making – debuted at Monterey Car Week earlier this year before going on to win 'Best Documentary Feature' at the 2024 International Motor Film Awards.

The 50-minute documentary by independent filmmakers TangentVector chronicles the long and challenging journey of a small team aiming to drive to the top of the world's highest volcano – Ojos del Salado, Chile – in a specially created Porsche 911, named Edith. As the documentary shows, the project was far from straightforward – with success coming at the final moment, after two failed attempts.

“It's wonderful that the story can be seen for the first time at home,” said J.F. Musial, Co-founder of TangentVector.“This project was exactly what you see in the documentary – a small team working desperately hard, recording their fears, their moments of defeat, their sense of belief and ultimately their elation over a period of four years in near impossible conditions.”

Operating at altitudes of over 20,000 feet, temperatures far below freezing and with only half the air their bodies were used to thanks to the extreme altitude, the project pushed the team and the car to extremes – making for a compelling and very human story.

Initially being launched in the United States and United Kingdom, the documentary is planned to be made available in other regions, including mainland Europe.

To learn more about“EDITH: Porsche's Volcano Ascent” visit the media portal for Porsche Cars North America: Newsroom.Porsche.US .

Attachment

EDITH: Award-winning documentary available on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct

CONTACT: Shelby Akin Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 470-234-9155 ... Jarred Hopkins Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 404.401.4448 ...