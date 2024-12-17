(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SITE Signs MOC with Global Water Organization

SITE signed an MoC with the Global Water Organization to provide digital and cybersecurity solutions, supporting its mission for global water sustainability.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Saudi Information Company (SITE), a PIF company, announced the signing of a memorandum of cooperation with the Global Water Organization to deliver advanced digital and cybersecurity solutions, contributing to the establishment of the organization's technological and cybersecurity infrastructure.Dr. Saad Alboodi, CEO of SITE, emphasized the importance of providing secure digital and cybersecurity solutions that support the Global Water Organization's ambitious vision and strategy. He highlighted that this partnership represents a pivotal step toward improving water resource management through the organization's international efforts to address global challenges in the water sector and enhance resource sustainability.Speaking about the partnership with SITE, Dr. Fahad Abu Mati, Head of the Organization's Founding Team, highlighted that this MOC is an extension of the ongoing efforts to prepare the infrastructure of the organization, leveraging SITE's advanced digital and cybersecurity expertise to aid the newly-founded organization in meeting the needs of global users and helping disseminate knowledge and promote sustainable practices of water management.The establishment of the organization was announced by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister with its headquarters in Riyadh, and it will focus on the consolidation and enhancement of collaborative initiatives by governments and organizations aimed at ensuring global water sustainability.

