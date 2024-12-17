Fintech360 Closes 2024 With Groundbreaking Cross-Device Trading Solutions And Exciting Plans For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2024 draws to a close, FinTech360 is thrilled to announce the launch of our cutting-edge cross-device trading solutions, designed to meet the surging demand for mobile-friendly platforms in the fintech industry. This innovative system enables brokers to offer seamless trading experiences across Android, iOS, and web platforms, ensuring a consistent user experience and maximizing client engagement in today's mobile-first world.









Mobile Usage Soars in 2024: A Key Driver for Cross-Device Innovation

In 2024, mobile devices continued to dominate the digital landscape, accounting for over 60% of global web traffic and playing an even larger role in the financial sector. This trend highlights the importance of mobile-optimized solutions for brokers aiming to engage modern traders effectively. FinTech360's cross-device platform directly addresses this shift, enabling brokers to meet the needs of their increasingly mobile-first clientele by providing seamless access to trading tools anytime, anywhere.

With mobile traffic now accounting for the majority of user interactions in the financial sector, our cross-device solutions arrive at a pivotal moment for brokers aiming to stay competitive. The platform equips brokers with advanced tools for customer lifecycle management, CRM, payment gateways, and trading signals, all accessible from any device, offering flexibility and convenience to both brokers and traders.

"In response to the growing dominance of mobile usage in trading, we are proud to introduce our cross-device solutions, which allow brokers to offer their clients uninterrupted access to trading tools on any platform," said Aaron Bitter, BDM of FinTech360. "We recognize that brokers need to cater to mobile-first users, and our new solutions provide the perfect balance between functionality and accessibility across all devices."

Innovative Cross-Device Features Tailored for Forex Brokers

Our new cross-device platform is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of forex brokers, enabling them to engage a broader client base by providing a seamless user interface across mobile apps and web-based platforms. As mobile trading continues to grow, the ability to offer a unified trading experience across different devices becomes essential for brokers looking to attract and retain clients.

With enhanced functionality and a mobile-optimized interface, the platform empowers traders to access real-time data, execute trades, and monitor market movements on the go, all while enjoying the same high-quality experience whether using a mobile phone or desktop computer.

FinTech360's Continued Commitment to Innovation and Broker Success

As part of this new launch, FinTech360 has integrated Acuity Trading's AI-driven market analysis tools into its cross-device platform. This combination of AI technology and mobile optimization provides brokers with deeper market insights and more comprehensive trading strategies, helping them make informed decisions and better serve their clients.

FinTech360 has long been recognized for its innovative fintech solutions tailored specifically for regulated brokers. Our full suite of services includes CRM systems, business intelligence tools, trading platforms, and affiliate network solutions, all designed to simplify broker operations and enhance overall efficiency. By focusing on creating flexible, scalable solutions, FinTech360 continues to empower brokers to thrive in a competitive market.

Season's Greetings and Upcoming Events

As we bid farewell to 2024, FinTech360 extends warm wishes for a joyous holiday season and a prosperous New Year. We are excited to announce that in the coming year, you can meet our team in person at iFX EXPO Dubai, taking place from January 14-16, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Visit us at Booth #48 to learn more about our innovative solutions and how we can support your brokerage's growth.

For more information about FinTech360 and our latest cross-device trading solutions, visit FinTech360.

