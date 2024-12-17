Mining Chemicals Industry Valued At USD 12.3 Billion In 2022, Forecast To Hit USD 19.5 Billion By 2031 TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global mining chemicals was valued at US$ 12.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 19.5 billion by the end of 2031. This growth is driven by increasing demand for mining activities, advancements in mineral processing technologies, and rising adoption of chemicals to enhance extraction efficiency.Increase in mining operations throughout the world has emerged as a prominent factor driving the mining chemicals market demand. Decline in ore grades at various mines has led to a rise in need for specialty minerals such as mining chemicals. Mining chemicals are also largely employed in the water treatment sector. These compounds are extensively used in applications such as mineral processing, explosives, and water and wastewater treatment. Rise in demand for high purity minerals is projected to favorably impact market progress in the near future.Transform Your Strategy: Explore In-Depth Data – Sample Available! –The global mining chemicals market has grown significantly over the years, spurred by growing demands from a variety of end-use sectors such as mineral processing applications and water and wastewater treatment. Notably, the widespread use of mining chemicals in wastewater treatment is likely to provide significant revenue to the mining chemicals market in the recent years. The need for grinding aids has increased in a variety of industries, which is likely to boost in the usage of mining chemicals.Key Findings of Market Report.In 2018, water and wastewater treatment segment held around 40% of the market share last year. The constantly changing landscape of environmental legislation relating to industrial effluents and discharge is a primary driver for the rapid growth of operational activities in wastewater treatment. Government authorities in industrialized countries maintain a careful eye on waste and water recycling to protect the safety of people and the environment in general. This is a crucial trend that is likely to boost the demand for a variety of items in the global mining chemicals market..Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2018, and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. The high speed of industrialization is fueling development, resulting in widespread utilization of mining chemicals in water and wastewater treatment in industrial settings. The significant need for chemicals in the packaging industry, particularly in the creation of flexible packaging, has also contributed to the expansion of the regional market. In terms of growth, China's abundance of chemical reserves renders the country very promising.Global Mining Chemicals Market: Growth Drivers.Increase in demand for platinum, copper, and gold, copper from various applications is expected to boost interest in mining activities, which is further projected to drive the demand for mining chemicals during the forecast period.Mining chemicals are widely used in the waste and water treatment industry. Due to numerous rules implemented by various countries to restrict the influence of mining on the environment, mining chemicals used for water treatment have become increasingly popular.Explore Our Report for Comprehensive Insights!Global Mining Chemicals Market: Key PlayersSome of the key market players are.Phillips Chemical Company LP.BASF SE.Ashland Inc. Chevron Corporation.The Dow Chemical CompanyGlobal Mining Chemicals Market: SegmentationProduct.Frothers.Flocculants.Collectors.Solvent Extractants.Grinding Aids.OthersApplication.Mineral Processing.Explosives and Drilling.Water and Wastewater Treatment.OthersMore Trending Reports by Transparency Market ResearchAcetylene Market - The global acetylene market size stood at US$ 6.3 Bn in 2022; It is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 9.3 Bn by the end of 2031.Wire & Cable Materials Market - The wire & cable materials market was valued at US$ 157.7 Bn in 2022; It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 209.3 Bn by the end of 2031.About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

