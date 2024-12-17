Team Velocity Wins Silver For Merit Award's Automotive Dealership Tech Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Velocity, a leader in automotive solutions, has been honored with the Silver Medal at the Merit Awards for Automotive Dealership Tech of the Year . This global recognition celebrates innovation and excellence across industries, highlighting Team Velocity's transformative impact on automotive dealerships.

"Team Velocity's recognition as a winner in the Automotive Dealership Tech of the Year category underscores their commitment to innovation and excellence in the automotive industry," said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. "Their technology continues to revolutionize how dealerships connect with customers, driving success and setting a benchmark for the entire sector."

David Boice, Co-Founder and CEO of Team Velocity, expressed his gratitude for the honor. "This award reflects the passion and dedication of our entire team. At Team Velocity, we always aim to empower our dealerships with cutting-edge solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of the industry. We are proud to be recognized among the best in automotive tech innovation."

Team Velocity's comprehensive auto tech solutions include consumer-friendly websites, advanced digital marketing, data-driven strategies, and proprietary tools designed to enhance customer experiences and dealership profitability. Looking ahead to 2025, Team Velocity remains committed to revolutionizing the dealership experience through continued innovation.

For more information about Team Velocity and its award-winning solutions, please visit .

If you are interested in gaining deeper insights into the automotive industry's future, Team Velocity is hosting the Automotive Leadership Roundtable on January 9th at 1:00 PM ET. This livestreamed event will feature industry leaders from OEMs and top-performing dealerships, discussing the emerging trends and strategies that are shaping automotive retail. You can find out more details about the panelists and agenda or register for the livestream here .

Team Velocity is a leading provider of dealership technology solutions for the automotive industry. With a focus on innovation, the company helps dealerships across the country optimize their customer experience, leading to elevated customer engagement and measurable dealer growth.

