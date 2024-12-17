U.S. Has Allocated $177B To Ukraine, But Full Aid Yet To Arrive Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that while the United States has allocated $177 billion in support of Ukraine, not all the funds or assistance packages have been delivered.

The head of state said this at a meeting of the of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"On paper, the United States has allocated $177 billion. However, not all the money and packages have arrived yet," Zelensky said.

According to him, half of these funds came in the form of weapons.

"Many items have yet to arrive, and we are working on this," Zelensky said.

Zelensky: Ukraine has 1,500 mobile fire teams, but more are needed

He called on Ukrainian communities with American partnerships to advocate for expedited delivery of the promised aid, highlighting the importance of conveying accurate information to U.S. partners.

"The allocated funds exist, but the weapons have not yet been delivered. If we need 12-15 additional Patriot air defense systems and dozens of other [systems], we must clearly communicate this. I cannot disclose the exact number of systems we currently have, but we say that an additional 12-15 are necessary to protect our skies," the head of state emphasized.

Zelensky also acknowledged the United States as Ukraine's primary donor, expressing optimism that this strong support would continue under President Donald Trump's administration.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine