SBU Dismantles Extensive Network Of Russian Agents Tracking F-16 Jets In Ukraine

the SBU reported this on its website.

It is known that the perpetrators were working for the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, commonly known as the GRU.

As a result of the special operation, 12

Russian agents and their informants were exposed.

Among those identified were military personnel who had deserted from the Ukrainian Armed Forces units and were recruited by Russian intelligence while hiding from justice.

The members of the enemy group operated separately, all reporting to the leader (resident) of the network based in Dnipropetrovsk region. To disguise his activities, the leader used“cover documents,” such as fake IDs identifying him as a“volunteer” and“anti-corruption activist.”

The resident recruited accomplices from Zaporizhzhia, as well as Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions.

In these regions, the agents scouted Ukrainian air defense fire positions and tried to locate secret military airfields where, according to Russian intelligence, F-16 jets might have been stationed.

Another task for the enemy agents was to identify the addresses of companies involved in producing electronic warfare systems used against Russian drones.

To gather intelligence, the agents exploited their acquaintances, including Ukrainian servicemen in front-line areas, often without their knowledge.

Once initial information was collected, the agents conducted reconnaissance near potential targets. They reported their findings to the group leader, who then passed the information to his Russian handler.

The SBU defense counterintelligence uncovered the entire enemy network in advance and detained the organizer along with four key accomplices.

During searches, authorities seized mobile phones, flash drives, military documents, and forged identification cards.

Investigators have formally charged the detainees under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Comprehensive measures are ongoing to hold other members of the network accountable.

The perpetrators face prison terms ranging from eight years to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

