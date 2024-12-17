First Deputy PM Receives Ambs.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Al-Saud discussed on Tuesday, with a number of ambassadors accredited to the country, means of enhancing cooperation.

An interior statement said that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf received Mexican Ambassador Edward Haller, the Ambassador of Bangladesh Maj. Gen. Syed Tariq Hussain, Ambassador of Uzbekistan Ayoub Khan Yunusov and Ambassador of Romania Mugurel Stanescu.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf reaffirmed Kuwait's keenness to strengthen relations with these countries to contribute to security and stability, praising the role of diplomatic cooperation in achieving common goals.

Views on issues of common interest, and the latest developments on regional and international arenas were reviewed.

For their part, the ambassadors expressed appreciation to Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf for the warm reception, praising the pivotal role of Kuwait in enhancing regional security. (end)

