Doha Metro Announces Changes To Metrolink Services
Date
12/17/2024 10:02:36 AM
Doha: Doha Metro has announced an important service update to Metrolink public transportation system effective December 18, 2024.
According to the announcement, M143 bus will begin operating from the Hamad Hospital station shelter 3, instead of the previous Corniche station.
This change is being implemented to better serve commuters in the area.
Metrolink encourages riders to download the Karwa Journey Planner app to stay up-to-date on the latest service changes and plan their trips accordingly.
Customers can also contact the Mowasalat Customer Service Center at 4458 8888 for any inquiries or assistance.
