Guardianvets Welcomes Lori Teller, DVM, As Chief Veterinary Officer

GuardianVets is thrilled to announce that Lori Teller, DVM, has joined the company as Chief Veterinary Officer. In this role, Dr. Teller will provide visionary leadership to further develop GuardianVets' technology-enabled services, which include after-hours triage and daytime call overflow support, ensuring practices not only meet the evolving needs of their clients but also thrive in a competitive landscape.

A distinguished leader in veterinary medicine, Dr. Teller currently serves as Clinical Professor of Telehealth at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. She is a former president of several organizations, including the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).







“I believe telehealth is an important tool for veterinarians to use to provide continuity of care in a 24/7 world,” said Dr. Teller.“The ability to triage cases and provide help to clients and patients, especially after hours or even during a super busy day, makes life easier for everyone. GuardianVets' unique solution allows veterinarians to continue to care for their own clients and patients and avoids one-off visits with outside telehealth providers that can lead to fractured, possibly inappropriate care. I'm thrilled to help the company enhance their solutions to benefit veterinary practices nationwide.”

John Dillon, Founder and CEO of GuardianVets, added,“Dr. Teller's unparalleled expertise and dedication to the veterinary profession will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission to empower practices with innovative solutions that improve client communication, reduce staff burnout, and strengthen the bond between pet owners and their trusted veterinary teams.”

Veterinarians interested in learning more can visit GuardianVets.com and schedule a 15-minute consultation.

About GuardianVets

Based in Chicago, GuardianVets provides an all-hours extension of a veterinary team, so veterinarians and their staff can provide the best care possible without burnout. Our trusted team of credentialed veterinary professionals provide emergency triage, overflow call interception, and after-hours client support. For more information, visit .

