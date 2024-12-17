NIKON RELEASES THE UPGRADED FIRMWARE VERSION 5.10 FOR THE NIKON Z9 FULL-FRAME MIRRORLESS CAMERA

Latest Free Firmware Update Adds Shutter Angle and Other Enhancements to Increase Appeal for Filmmakers

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Nikon is pleased to announce the release of firmware version 5.10 for its flagship full-frame/FX-format mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z9 (released in December 2021).

Z9 firmware version 5.10 adds features that respond to the needs of professional-level recording. A new [Shutter mode] has been added, allowing the user to set the shutter angle to one of 15 steps between 5.6° and 360°.* This eliminates the need to select a shutter speed whenever the frame rate is adjusted, allowing users to always achieve optimal motion blur at the desired frame rate.

In addition, users can now change the color of the zebra pattern display, as well as customize the transparency and display position of brightness information displays along with their size, such as the histogram and waveform monitor. These capabilities were incorporated to make video recording easier by allowing the user to confirm appropriate exposure, even when recording high-contrast scenes.

Nikon will continuously meet users' needs through firmware updates that expand the functionality of its cameras.

