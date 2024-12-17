Veritext Legal Solutions Releases Exhibit Share 4.0

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest release provides a straightforward, secure and stress-free tool for introducing exhibits during a proceeding

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Solutions , the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the company has released Exhibit Share 4.0 .

Exhibit Share is a stress-free and straightforward tool for introducing exhibits during a proceeding. This secure solution allows remote or in-person users to share, annotate, sticker and introduce exhibits instantly.

With Exhibit Share 4.0, users can:



Introduce exhibits and request files on the fly.

Remove mistakenly introduced exhibits within a 15-minute window of time.

Access fast bulk file uploading by simply dragging and dropping files and folders.

Organize exhibits with custom exhibit stamping and annotation tools.

Have access to concierge technicians to monitor sessions and requests during remote proceedings. Eliminate the guesswork and save on time and costs associated with printing, scanning and shipping exhibits.

Exhibit Share 4.0 also offers enhanced security as it is hosted on Veritext's secure HIPAA, SOC 2 Type 2, PIPEDA-compliant infrastructure.

“We are so excited to be able to bring Exhibit Share 4.0 to market,” states Michael Murray, director of technology and creative solutions, Veritext.“This product changes the way proceedings – both remote and in person – are conducted and offers a secure, fast and easy way to share exhibits with all parties in real time. All of this is available through a single login using MyVeritext. In addition, users can combine Exhibit Share with Veritext Virtual for a seamless remote proceeding.”

For more information on Exhibit Share 4.0, visit .

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at