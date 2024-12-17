Nuon Exits Stealth With $16.5 Million To Enable Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) For Everyone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



BYOC is a new deployment model where software companies can create a SaaS-like experience in a customer's cloud account

AI, data regulations and enterprise security requirements are driving B2B software providers to offer the

BYOC deployment model Previously only for the most technical teams, now anyone can offer

BYOC with Nuon in minutes to unlock new customers, revenue and integrate more deeply with customer LLMs and data.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuon today announced $16.5 million in funding and the early access release of its Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) platform. Nuon enables software companies to deliver SaaS-like experiences directly in customers' cloud accounts-combining the compliance and security of self-hosted solutions with the ease of vendor-hosted software. By meeting demands for data sovereignty, security and compliance, Nuon allows SaaS providers to expand into new customer segments, enhance product capabilities while generating additional revenue streams.

"In today's enterprise software landscape, every company must answer the inevitable customer question: 'Can this run in our cloud account?," said Nuon Founder and CEO Jon Morehouse. "Nuon enables any company to offer the BYOC deployment model in minutes, unlocking new customers, meeting data sovereignty requirements, and more deeply integrating with customer data and LLMs."

The BYOC Opportunity and Nuon's Vision

Much of what we know about cloud software today stems from the early consumer cloud pioneers like Facebook, Google and Netflix. However, modern business-to-business (B2B) software faces different challenges. Traditional SaaS deployments often require lengthy integrations and force customers to send their data to developer-controlled cloud accounts, resulting in higher costs, reduced security and inefficiency. Nuon overcomes these issues by enabling software to move to the customer's cloud environment instead of requiring data to move to the developer's infrastructure. This approach blends the ease of SaaS with the control, compliance, and security enterprises demand.

Jon Morehouse is a serial entrepreneur and infrastructure expert with over a decade of experience building and scaling cloud technologies, including at companies like Amazon and BuzzFeed. He founded Nuon, his fourth startup, in late 2021 when he was working on a developer-centric cloud platform and saw a larger opportunity: running software in the customer's cloud. Companies like Databricks, Redpanda and Retool were already experimenting with different approaches to deploying their applications, and Jon realized the BYOC model wasn't just the best approach for deploying critical applications-it would eventually become essential for almost every company.

Conversations with founders confirmed this insight: many recognized the need for BYOC but were held back by its technical complexity.

Nuon's mission is to make the Bring Your Own Cloud model accessible to software companies everywhere. This shift has the potential to transform software delivery, reshaping development, operations, data handling, and infrastructure. The rise of AI further accelerates the need for this model, making it a pivotal moment for the software industry.

"When we set out to build Nuon, we knew that making a generalizable platform to offer BYOC was an enormous investment, and we had to approach BYOC from first principles while making it seamless for existing companies to offer it alongside their current SaaS offering," said Morehouse. "Our platform includes a control plane for managing customer installs, as well as APIs, SDKs and a CI/CD system for adding custom monitoring and debugging for day-2 operations.

Funding and Future Plans

Nuon has raised $16.5 million in funding from venture capital firms, M12

(James Wu ),

Uncork Capital (Andy McLoughlin ),

Redpoint Ventures (Pat Chase ), Alumni Ventures (Meera Oak ), Essence VC

(Timothy Chen ),

Mantis VC

(Alex Pall ), Red Swan Ventures (Sandy Cass )

and angel investors

Quinn Slack (CEO of SourceGraph ), Richie Artoul (co-founder of WarpStream , acquired by Confluent) and Michael Grinich (CEO of WorkOS ). This capital will fuel product development,

prepare for general availability in early 2025, and drive customer acquisition.

"Uncork Capital led Nuon's seed funding round and participated in its Series A because we believe Jon's vision that BYOC will fundamentally disrupt software deployment and become an industry standard," said Andy McLoughlin, managing partner at Uncork Capital and a Nuon board member. "Nuon is poised to lead this shift and build a generational infrastructure company that rivals today's hyper-scalers."

Nuon is currently powering a few dozen AI and data infrastructure companies already using the platform to deliver BYOC solutions. The company plans to launch general availability by late Q1 2025.

About Nuon

Nuon Inc. is a venture-backed software company revolutionizing how AI, data, and business-critical infrastructure software are deployed with Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC). Nuon enables SaaS providers to offer BYOC in minutes, dramatically simplifying software management in customer cloud environments, accelerating acquisition, expanding product offerings, and unlocking new revenue streams. For more information, visit

nuon and follow LinkedIn and X .

