Zelensky Honors Memory Of Fallen Soldiers At Military Cemetery In Lviv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine honored the memory of fallen at the Marsove Pole (Campus Martius) military cemetery in Lviv.

The head of the Ukrainian state reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

“Lviv. Marsove Pole. Eternal respect and gratitude to the Ukrainian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our independence,” Zelensky said.

As reported earlier, Marsove Pole is a continuation of the Lychakivske Cemetery, where, next to the Ukrainian Patriotic (UPA) soldiers, servicemen who perished in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war have been buried since the large-scale invasion.

The Marsove Pole military memorial is located on Mechnikova Street in Lviv. Previously, the site hosted a military cemetery for the fallen soldiers from the Austrian army and allies who died in World War 1. By 1927, there had been almost 5,000 individual graves at the site. In 1946-1947, the bodies were exhumed, and a cemetery for Soviet soldiers and NKVD officers was established. In the 1970s, a memorial was created at Marsove Pole and the victims of Soviet terror from the Zamarstynivka Prison were reburied there.