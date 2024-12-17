Former Fintech VP Launches Serge Studios: Premium Brand And Product Design Firm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Serge StashkevichNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the official launch of Serge Studios, a premium design firm specializing in branding, web, and product design for SMEs and startups.Founded by Serge Stashkevich, former Vice President of Design at Argyle (backed by Bain Capital Ventures and Asset Management), the company aims to bring top-tier design expertise to ambitious products and brands at a competitive and adaptable rate.“Managing design vendors at Argyle opened my eyes to what the perfect design agency should be,” said Stashkevich.“Serge Studios was founded to embody that vision-an agency that's lean, collaborative, and delivers exceptional results without the layers of inefficiency.”Serge Stashkevich brings a distinguished track record to Serge Studios, including industry recognition such as Apple's App Store Award and multiple Site of the Day awards. He has worked with Fortune 500 companies like Barclays, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola, and helped his startup clients raise over $450 million in funding.The firm offers core design services including:- Branding and logo design- Website design and development- Product design and conversion optimizationDrawing from his extensive experience in design consulting and the startup ecosystem, Stashkevich brings a unique perspective to design challenges, combining aesthetic excellence with business-driven approaches.Prior to founding Serge Studios, he led major product, marketing, and fundraising design initiatives, transforming complex concepts into user-friendly experiences that fueled growth.Serge Studios is now accepting new clients and strategic partnerships. For more information about services and collaboration opportunities, visit sergestudios or contact at ....About Serge StudiosSerge Studios is a design and digital production firm with a global perspective. We partner with businesses to elevate their brand and user experience, unlocking growth through creativity. With over 20 years of expertise and multiple awards, we deliver strategic vision, visual elegance, and industry best practices to every collaboration.

