FAA Extends U.S.-Haiti Flight Ban

USA : The Administration (FAA) extended its prohibition on U.S. flying to Haiti through March 12 after a 30-day ban expired Dec. 11.



The original 30-day ban began after Spirit and JetBlue aircraft were hit by gunfire on Nov. 11 at the Port-au-Prince airport. No one died in either incident, but a Spirit flight attendant sustained minor injuries.



The latest FAA directive cites ongoing instability as the reason for extending the prohibition.



Haiti has been under a state of emergency since March.



The State Department has had a don't-travel advisory in effect for Haiti since Sept. 18. "The airport in Port-au-Prince can be a focal point for armed activity," the advisory reads.



Spirit, JetBlue and American were the three U.S. carriers serving Haiti prior to Nov. 12.



American said last week that it would suspend its lone Haiti route, daily flights between Port-au-Prince and Miami, until at least late next year, ne agency reported.

