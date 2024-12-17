Indigo To Link 4 More US Cities With Turkish Airlines

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Mumbai: IndiGo, a domestic airline, announced on Monday (Dec 16) that it has expanded its reach in the United States by adding four new cities-Houston, Atlanta, Miami, and Los Angeles-as destinations under its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. These new flights will commence operations on December 18.

IndiGo and Turkish entered into a codeshare agreement in June 2023, enabling IndiGo to connect to destinations such as New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington via Istanbul. San Francisco was subsequently added to the list.

A codeshare agreement allows one airline to sell tickets under its name for flights operated by another carrier, thereby expanding both airlines' networks and service offerings.

“With our total connections to the US, now increasing to nine, we gladly offer even more avenues for business travellers, aspiring students as well as tourists and visiting friends and relatives,” said Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales, IndiGo.

IndiGo's codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines will expand to a total of 43 destinations, which includes European and Asian countries.

IndiGo has codeshare partnerships with nine airlines. Last month, the domestic carrier said that it would commence flights under codeshare agreement with Japan Airlines from December 16. The agreement was aimed at allowing Japanese carrier to expand its services to 18 destinations of IndiGo's network. IndiGo also has codeshare partnerships with British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, American Airlines, Air France-KLM, Australian carrier Qantas and Virgin Atlantic.

“As we expand our global network and connect people with favoured destinations, we remain committed to delivering on our promise of providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our extensive network,” Malhotra said.

-B