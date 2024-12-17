Kremlin voices remarks on future of army bases in Syria

(MENAFN) The Kremlin is in ongoing discussions with the new authorities in Damascus regarding the future of Russia's military presence in Syria, but no final decisions have been made, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Following a recent offensive by groups, Syrian President Bashar Assad fled the country and was granted asylum in Russia, which had supported his government. In 2017, Russia signed a 49-year lease for the Tartus naval base and Khmeimim airbase in Syria.



Peskov confirmed that Moscow is in talks with Syrian leaders but emphasized that no definitive decisions have been reached yet. He also addressed media reports about Russia's possible military expansion into Libya, stating that no such plans had been finalized. Meanwhile, reports indicated increased Russian air activity in Syria, but it was clarified that Russia was withdrawing troops from northern Syria while maintaining its military bases in the region. Russian officials have assured that the bases remain secure, with no immediate threats, and the leadership of Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham has expressed a willingness to avoid provoking Russia.

