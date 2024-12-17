Deputy Amir Chairs Meeting Of Qatar University Board Of Trustees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HH Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Qatar University, chaired the first meeting of the Board of Trustees for the academic year 2024-2025, which was held at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Board reviewed the accomplished decisions and recommendations made during the fourth meeting of the academic year 2023-2024. It discussed the agenda items and appropriate decisions were taken. Among these decisions was the approval of the College of Arts and Sciences' Mass Communication Department's programs, including the B.A. in Journalism and the B.A. in Strategic Communication.