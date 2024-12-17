عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Amir Chairs Meeting Of Qatar University Board Of Trustees

Deputy Amir Chairs Meeting Of Qatar University Board Of Trustees


12/17/2024 7:17:48 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HH sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Qatar University, chaired the first meeting of the Board of Trustees for the academic year 2024-2025, which was held at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Board reviewed the accomplished decisions and recommendations made during the fourth meeting of the academic year 2023-2024. It discussed the agenda items and appropriate decisions were taken. Among these decisions was the approval of the College of Arts and Sciences' Mass Communication Department's programs, including the B.A. in Journalism and the B.A. in Strategic Communication.

MENAFN17122024000063011010ID1109001707


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search