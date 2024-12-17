Scholz loses confidence vote in parliament

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote in parliament on Monday, triggering the call for snap early next year. The result was anticipated following the collapse of Scholz’s governing coalition in November due to a budget dispute. A total of 394 votes were cast against Scholz, with 207 in favor and 116 abstentions.



Scholz, who has led the country since December 2021 with the 'traffic light' coalition involving the Greens and the Free Party (FDP), smiled and shook Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck's hand after the vote. His unraveled last month after Scholz dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner over disagreements on economic policies.



Following the vote, Scholz announced plans to call for early elections, initially scheduled for fall 2025, with the new election date set for February 23. Although the SPD and Greens will continue as a minority government until the new Bundestag forms, they lack the parliamentary majority to pass laws.



Scholz’s main rival, Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), criticized Scholz’s leadership, calling it embarrassing, particularly in the European Union. Scholz’s popularity has dropped, with polls showing a majority of Germans dissatisfied with his leadership. Economic stagnation has further dented his approval, with the central bank forecasting minimal growth next year following two years of economic decline.

MENAFN17122024000045015687ID1109001649