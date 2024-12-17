Assad talks about when he left Damascus

(MENAFN) Former Syrian leader Bashar Assad clarified on Monday that he remained in Damascus until the early morning of December 8, contradicting earlier reports that suggested he secretly fled the country a day earlier. In his first public statement since his ousting, Assad explained that he had initially planned to continue resisting rebel forces, and his departure was not planned in advance.



Assad, who had ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, said he left only after opposition infiltrated the capital. He coordinated with Russian allies to relocate to Latakia, where he learned that Syrian forces had completely retreated and his military positions had fallen. Assad was then evacuated from the Russian Hmeimim airbase to Russia later on December 8, following the collapse of Damascus and the disintegration of the Syrian government's military and state institutions.



Assad’s resignation was prompted by back-channel negotiations with armed groups, leading to a peaceful transfer of power. He and his family were granted asylum in Russia. His departure has been criticized by some, including Syria’s ambassador to Moscow, as a disgraceful abandonment of his country.

