Unemployment rate in UK remains stable at 4.3 percent, aligning with expectations

(MENAFN) The UK unemployment rate remained steady at 4.3 percent between August and October, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday. This rate was unchanged from the previous three-month period and was in line with expectations, signaling a stable labor market. Despite the ongoing economic challenges, the employment landscape has shown resilience, with the unemployment rate holding steady during this period.



The employment rate for people aged 16 to 64 years stood at 74.9 percent in the three months ending in October. This figure reflects a continued demand for workers, although it highlights that there may be some stagnation in terms of broader workforce participation. The UK’s working-age population continues to experience varying levels of engagement in the labor market, which could be influenced by factors like job availability, skill gaps, and economic conditions.



Additionally, the number of payrolled employees in the UK rose by 76,000 in November, reflecting a 0.3 percent annual increase, bringing the total number of payrolled employees to 30.4 million. This indicates that the labor market continues to see modest growth in terms of employment, although the pace of growth has slowed slightly when compared to earlier periods of recovery following the pandemic.



One notable trend from the latest data is the acceleration of wage growth. Annual growth in wages excluding bonuses increased to 5.2 percent year-on-year in the three months leading up to October 2024, up from 4.9 percent in the previous period. This wage growth exceeded market forecasts of 5 percent, suggesting that labor shortages and strong demand for skilled workers may be driving up wages in certain sectors. However, whether this wage growth is sufficient to offset inflation and maintain workers' purchasing power remains a key consideration for the economy moving forward.

