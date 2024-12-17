Houthis launch ‘hypersonic’ missile at Tel Aviv

(MENAFN) The Houthi movement, which controls much of Yemen, has claimed responsibility for launching a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting a site near Tel Aviv. However, Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the missile was intercepted before it could enter Israeli airspace, causing no casualties. Air raid sirens were activated in Tel Aviv and surrounding areas as a precaution due to fears of falling debris. Five people were reported to have been lightly while seeking shelter.



The Houthis, seeking to disrupt Israel’s actions in Gaza, have been launching missile and drone at Israel for several months. Since November, they have fired multiple missiles, with one of their drones causing significant property damage in Yavne but no casualties. Israel has retaliated with airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen. Meanwhile, the US and UK have also targeted Houthi sites in Yemen due to the group’s interference with shipping routes in the Red Sea.

