EU interduces new sanctions on Russia

(MENAFN) The European Council introduced its 15th round of sanctions against Russia on Monday, focusing on weakening Moscow’s military and industrial sectors. The new measures aim to target Russia’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers, which have been involved in circumventing EU sanctions. In a significant development, the EU has imposed restrictions on Chinese entities accused of supplying drone components to Russia.



The sanctions package includes 54 individuals and 30 entities believed to be responsible for actions that undermine Ukraine's and territorial integrity. This includes Russian defense companies, shipping firms transporting oil by sea, and even a chemical plant and a civilian airline that provides logistical support to the Russian military.



Additionally, Chinese entities supplying Russia with drone and microelectronic components are subject to a travel ban, asset freeze, and restrictions on economic resources. Some of the targeted companies are based in third-party countries such as China, India, Iran, Serbia, and the UAE. The EU emphasized its readiness to introduce further sanctions as necessary.



These measures are part of the EU’s ongoing strategy to reduce Russia's export revenues, weaken its military capabilities, and show support for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict, which escalated in 2022. The previous sanctions package was adopted in June, with the EU requiring unanimity for new sanctions to be imposed. Despite Moscow’s criticism of the sanctions, experts have debated their effectiveness, suggesting they may harm the countries that impose them more than Russia itself.

