Hungary FM warns that EU’s top diplomats to ‘fight’ over Ukraine weapons supply

(MENAFN) Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, has warned that a "big fight" is looming in Brussels on Monday regarding the European Union's plan to allocate over €6 billion to arm Ukraine. The EU’s Foreign Affairs Council, made up of the bloc’s top diplomats, is set to discuss the funding of further military aid to Ukraine during its final meeting of the year. Despite the approaching Christmas season and discussions about a potential ceasefire, the EU diplomats are determined to proceed with arming Kiev.



Szijjarto expressed strong opposition to the EU’s approach, criticizing the decision to push for more weapons in Ukraine, especially in light of proposals for a Christmas ceasefire and potential mass prisoner exchanges. He emphasized that Hungary, along with neighboring Slovakia, remains against the policy of arming Ukraine, calling instead for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict. Hungary’s position contrasts with other EU members, who are advocating for continued military support.



The meeting in Brussels will be chaired by Estonia’s Kaja Kallas, who took over from Josep Borrell on December 1. Kallas has been known for her hardline stance against Russia and has pushed for tougher sanctions on Moscow. Despite Hungary's objections, the meeting is expected to involve heated discussions over the allocation of funds to further arm Ukraine.

