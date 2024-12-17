California DMV issues apology due to Israel assault mockery allegations

(MENAFN) The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has apologized after a controversial license plate sparked outrage online for seeming to mock the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. The plate, spotted on a Tesla Cybertruck in Culver City, read “LOLOCT7,” which critics believed referenced the deadly attack that killed 1,200 people and triggered a violent conflict between Israel and Gaza. The activist group StopAntisemitism condemned the plate, calling it a mockery of the victims.



In response, the DMV pledged to take swift action to recall the plate and improve its review process to prevent similar incidents in the future. However, the car owner’s family explained that the plate's meaning was misinterpreted. They clarified that "Lolo" means "grandfather" in Tagalog, and the "7" represented the owner's seven grandchildren. The DMV has since revoked the plate.

MENAFN17122024000045015687ID1109001540