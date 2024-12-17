Indian Woman, Tricked And Trafficked To Pakistan By Travel Agent, Returns After 22 Years - How She Was Rescued? Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Indian woman, Hamida Bano, returned to India via the Wagah Border on Monday after 22 years in Pakistan. Originally from Mumbai, she was brought to Pakistan's Hyderabad in 2002 by a agent who falsely promised her a job in Dubai

“On Monday she arrived here by plane from Karachi and subsequently she crossed into India via Wagah Border. The foreign affairs officials saw her off,” a official told PTI.

Bano expressed her joy to reunite with her family. She said she had lost hope of ever returning to India but she was lucky to see this day.

In 2022, Waliullah Maroof, a local YouTuber, shared her ordeal that Hamida Bano left India in 2002 after a recruitment agent promised to get her a job as a cook in Dubai. Instead, she was tricked and trafficked to Pakistan. Maroof's vlog helped her connect with her family in India. Her daughter Yasmeen spoke to her by phone as well.

In a talk with Maroof, Hamida Bano said before coming to Pakistan she had been financially supporting her four children in India after her husband's death. She had worked as a cook in Doha, Qatar, Dubai and Saudi Arabia in the past without any problems.

During her 22-year stay in Pakistan, Bano married a Pakistani man from Karachi, who died of Covid-19. Since then, she had been living with her stepson.