VAT Refund On Medical Services For Foreigners Adopted By Azerbaijani Parliament

12/17/2024 5:10:39 AM

At yesterday's plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, the draft law "On Amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was adopted in the third reading, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service.

One of the significant changes to the Tax Code aimed at promoting the investment environment, enhancing entrepreneurial activity, and reducing the tax burden on business entities concerns the return of VAT in the tax-free Regime for medical services provided to foreigners and stateless persons.

According to the report, under this change, the full amount of VAT paid on non-cash payments for medical services provided to foreigners and stateless persons will be refunded to them.

It was noted that this change is intended to stimulate the development of medical tourism in the country and attract foreign currency.

