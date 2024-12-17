VAT Refund On Medical Services For Foreigners Adopted By Azerbaijani Parliament
At yesterday's plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament)
of Azerbaijan, the draft law "On Amendments to the Tax Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan" was adopted in the third reading,
Azernews reports, citing the State Tax
Service.
One of the significant changes to the Tax Code aimed at
promoting the investment environment, enhancing entrepreneurial
activity, and reducing the tax burden on business entities concerns
the return of VAT in the tax-free Regime for medical services
provided to foreigners and stateless persons.
According to the report, under this change, the full amount of
VAT paid on non-cash payments for medical services provided to
foreigners and stateless persons will be refunded to them.
It was noted that this change is intended to stimulate the
development of medical tourism in the country and attract foreign
currency.
