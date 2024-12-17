Epos Now Acquires Yoello, Expanding Global Payments And Open Banking Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) of Yoello strengthens Epos Now's global embedded finance platform, enhancing payment, loyalty, and mobile solutions for 80,000+ merchant locations.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Epos Now , a global leading AI-driven point-of-sale embedded finance with over 80,000 merchant locations worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Yoello , a multi-award winning fast-growth FinTech company supporting over 2 million users in 10 countries. This strategic move strengthens Epos Now's position in the global payments and enhances its offerings with cutting-edge Open Banking, consumer loyalty and mobile payment solutions.Founded by Jacyn Heavens, Epos Now has been at the forefront of both payment and banking technology, delivering comprehensive and user-friendly solutions to businesses around the globe. The acquisition of Yoello underscores Epos Now's commitment to providing merchants with seamless, integrated payment experiences that drive efficiency and customer satisfaction.Yoello, founded by Sina Yamani, has raised $10m to revolutionise digital payments, with 2 million users utilising their payment products including Open Banking services, Bill Pay, consumer tech and QR Order & Pay solutions. Supporting thousands of merchants globally, Yoello has won multiple awards along the way such as business of the year, new fintech product of the year and recognised by Tech Nation as a rising star.The two companies have a long-standing relationship: since 2021, Yoello's fintech solutions have been white-labeled for Epos Now, enabling both to scale rapidly across multiple countries and serve thousands of shared merchants. This collaboration, initiated by direct engagement between the founders, formed a strong foundation for integrating Yoello's fintech solutions into Epos Now's platform and expanding their joint offerings globally.As part of the transaction, Yoello's AI products have been carved out to form a new venture called Flytask. Flytask empowers small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing powerful AI agents and assistants designed to streamline and automate business processes across all departments. Flytask has already been providing AI automated customer service to thousands of Order and Pay merchants this year.Jacyn Heavens, CEO of Epos Now, commented:"We are incredibly excited to welcome Yoello into the Epos Now family. This acquisition is a testament to the successful partnership and thousands of shared merchants we've served over the years and reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence. By integrating Yoello's groundbreaking payment & consumer solutions, we are enhancing our platform to better serve our merchants worldwide. Together, we're setting a new standard in the payments industry."Sina Yamani, CEO of Yoello, added:"Our journey with Epos Now has been marked by collaboration and shared success. We are thrilled to see Yoello become part of Epos Now's impressive suite of products. This deal not only signifies a bright future for the combined businesses but also allows us to focus on launching Flytask. With Flytask, we're excited to bring powerful AI capabilities to SMEs, helping them automate and optimise their operations like never before."About Epos NowEpos Now is a leading AI-driven point-of-sale and embedded finance platform operating in 10 countries, including the US, supporting over 80,000 small and medium-sized business locations. Founded in Norwich in 2011, Epos Now empowers underserved merchants in retail and hospitality globally, driving their success and enabling them to compete with industry giants.For more information, please visitAbout YoelloYoello (Yoello) is a UK-based fintech startup founded by Sina Yamani, specialising in Open Banking and innovative payment solutions. With millions of users and a global network of merchants, Yoello has been instrumental in transforming digital payments and financial interactions between businesses and customers.For more information, please visitAbout FlytaskFlytask (Flytask) is a new venture launched by the founders of Yoello, focusing on providing SMEs with advanced AI agents and AI Assistants. Flytask streamlines and automates business processes across all departments, enabling SMEs to operate more efficiently and competitively.For more information, please visitGeorgia CoombsFlytask (formerly Yoello)...+447837622188

Gabriel Kesseler

Epos Now

+44 7442 509720

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.