Trump’S Trade Tussle: Brazil In The Crosshairs Of America’S Tariff Tactics

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump's latest trade salvo targets Brazil, a move that could reshape U.S.-Brazil economic ties. The President-elect claims Brazil heavily taxes American goods and promises to retaliate.



This shift in focus puts Brazil alongside India in Trump's trade crosshairs. Trump's remarks at Mar-a-Lago highlight his emphasis on trade reciprocity.



This stance aligns with his broader protectionist agenda, which has defined his approach to international commerce. The U.S.-Brazil trade relationship is substantial.



In 2024, trade between the two nations totaled $73.8 billion, with Brazil exporting $36.5 billion to the U.S. and importing $37.3 billion. This balance underscores the potential impact of Trump's proposed tariffs.



Brazilian exports to the U.S. span various sectors, including manufactured goods like aircraft and steel , as well as agricultural products such as coffee and orange juice. However, these items often face import quotas in the American market.







Brazil's import taxes on U.S. goods can reach up to 60%, with additional taxes potentially applying. This complex tax structure has been a long-standing issue in bilateral trade discussions.



Trump's threat isn't unprecedented. In 2019, he announced plans to increase tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum but later backtracked after talks with then-President Jair Bolsonaro.



Experts suggest Brazil may be better prepared to handle such policies now. The country has been diversifying its trade partnerships, as evidenced by recent progress on the EU-Mercosul trade agreement.



The potential trade dispute between the U.S. and Brazil could significantly impact both economies. It highlights the delicate balance between political decisions and economic consequences in international trade relations.

