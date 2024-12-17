Israeli Forces Demolish Several Palestinian Structures West Of Salfit

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Salfit / PNN /

Israeli forces“IOF” began on Tuesday demolishing Palestinian shacks and agricultural and commercial facilities in the town of Deir Ballut, west of Salfit.

Local sources said that the occupation forces, accompanied by five military bulldozers, stormed the Al-Mureij area,

north of the town, where they proceeded to demolish shacks and structures, built on an area of ​​approximately 5 dunams.

The forces further demolished a facility and warned of demolishing an agricultural house, a water well, and an agricultural facility containing approximately 10,000 broiler chickens, within hours,

The soldiers also prevented local residents from reaching the targeted structures to help their owners.