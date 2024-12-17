RG Kar Case: Calcutta HC Admits Petition Challenging Denial Of Police Permission For Protest (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 17 (IANS) A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday morning admitted a petition by the West Bengal Joint of Doctors, an umbrella association of senior doctors, challenging the denial of permission from Kolkata to stage a 10-day sit-in-demonstration to protest the“default bail” to two accused -- Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal -- of tampering of evidence.

However, the original schedule of the sit-in-protest which was to start from Tuesday evening till December 26, had been upset since the hearing into the matter is likely to take place on Wednesday, confirmed an office bearer of the association.

The association had earlier sent an email communiqué to Kolkata Police seeking permission for the sit-in-demonstration at Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata. However, as the police denied the permission citing the possibility of traffic congestion in the area as the reason, the association on Tuesday morning approached Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, challenging the denial of police permission, which was admitted.

Last Friday, the special court in Kolkata granted "default bail" to the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal, following CBI's failure to file a charge sheet against them the stipulated within 90 days of their arrests.

Both Ghosh and Mondal were accused of misleading the investigation and tampering with evidence during the initial investigation carried out by the Kolkata Police.

The CBI has so far filed only one charge sheet in the matter where civic volunteer Sanjay Roy has been identified as the "sole prime" accused in the rape and murder case.

Already West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front, an umbrella body of junior doctors in the state, has threatened to resume their ceasework protest which they withdrew earlier keeping the larger public interest in mind.

The parents of the victim lady doctor have already claimed that following CBI's failure in the matter“protests on the streets” with spontaneous public support is the only way out left for them now.