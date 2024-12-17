HBKU’s QCRI Hosts Professional Track of National Cybersecurity Competition

(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, December 16, 2024 - Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) partnered with Qatar University (QU), Joanne Academy of Military Studies, and University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) to host the National Cybersecurity Competition. The joint event featured two distinct tracks: the Student Track, managed and organized by the universities; and the Professional Track, overseen and coordinated by QCRI.



Endorsed by the National Cyber Security Agency, and sponsored by Vodafone Qatar, and Al Mannai and its affiliates, the professional track of the competition pitted six teams composed of cybersecurity professionals against each other, testing their ability to build a robust defense against a range of simulated cyberattacks. Their performance was then evaluated by a panel of industry veterans, who graded each team on the soundness of their defense strategies and the effectiveness of their security measures.



“Our partnership with QU, UDST, and the Joanne Academy of Military Studies, created a unique platform that reinforces Qatar’s ability to retain, attract, and develop top talent in the computer sciences, giving these individuals the ability to showcase their skills to peers and established experts,” said Dr. Ahmed Elmagarmid, Executive Director, QCRI. “This collaborative effort underscores cybersecurity’s status as a national priority and our mutual commitment to building the country’s capacity in this field.”



Industry leaders and specialized cybersecurity firms based in Qatar and beyond supported the event as sponsors, including Vodafone, Mannai Corporation, BeyondTrust, Veritas, Tenable, Gurucul. Contestants took the opportunity to network with their internationally based counterparts, exchanging insights from their respective markets and exploring potential partnerships.



The competition took place within QCRI’s Cyber Range, a national asset critical to supporting Qatar’s cybersecurity efforts. The range is a cutting-edge controlled computing environment used to train, test, and validate security solutions, providing stakeholders with a platform to evaluate existing infrastructure, processes, and people according to their effectiveness against contemporary cyber-based threats.

The student track managed and organized by Qatar University included two sub-tracks covering undergraduate and graduate contestants. Undergraduate teams from leading Qatari institutions, including Qatar University, UDST, Lusail University, the Cyber Space Academy, CCQ, and CMU-Q, competed for the undergraduate track with the Cyber Space Academy securing first place, Qatar University second, and CMU-Q third. In the postgraduate track, teams from Qatar University, UDST, Joaan Bin Jassim Academy, and HBKU participated, with the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy team taking first place, HBKU second, and Qatar University third.

The National Cybersecurity Competition 2024 highlights the successful collaboration between Qatar's academic and professional institutions. It marks a significant step in strengthening the nation’s cybersecurity capabilities and advancing Qatar National Vision 2030 by fostering secure digital transformation nationwide.









