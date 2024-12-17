Plein Sport New Fearless 2024 Watches Collection - Drop 4

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Inspired by the past, made for the future. The New Fearless with its redesigned look and feel embodies the essence of braveness, transforming it into a tangible symbol of empowerment. From its integrated silicone strap boasting a 3D Tiger head and logo, to the meticulously crafted tiger embossments and debossments, every detail exudes ferocity and sophistication. The collection redefines conventional design by being a manifesto for those who refuse to settle for mediocrity. The modern design with intricate details on the top ring elevates the New Fearless Collection to new heights of sporty and allure. The PLEIN SPORT New Fearless is available for purchase from September online and at authorized retailers.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION Case: 46 mm Movement: Citizen MIYOTA 2115 3h quartz movement Dial: Black or White with tiger head in the center and date window at 6h Strap: Black or white silicone strap with 3D Tiger head and Plein Sport logo Water Resistance: 50 meters



